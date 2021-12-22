PAK128.German updated to 2.1.470 Beta

The Team Pak128.German wishes all Simutrans players a quiet beautiful Merry Christmas.

And again there is a surprise. :o

Again, the team puts the beta of the upcoming Version 2.1 beneath the Christmas tree. :(

But it is not the same as from last year. :P

We have now arrived at Version 2.1.beta (Rev.470) 8)

The beta also runs with Release 122.0, but because of the fords, level crossings and the scenario "Oktoberfest", a current nightly is recommended.

We would like to have made this version a release, but unfortunately the new program version takes a little more time.

We wish you a lot of fun during the Christmas holidays and in the quiet time after.

What's new in Version 2.1.beta (Rev.470) compared to Release 2.0?

new: New price model, with fixed costs of about 2% of revenue. The purchase prices of the vehicles were halved for this.

new: The initial capital is now adapted to the starting year. From 1 million 1800 to 40 million 2030

new: For faster program start: Many small .PAK files are now packed with in a large file.

new: The sources are now mostly visible to https://sourceforge.net/p/simutrans/code/HEAD/tree/pak128.German/

new: "Adler" New graphics and sound, slightly shorter.

new: Some vehicles are now driving at night with light on.

new: Farms, horse breaks and the Oktoberfest have got sound.

new: Scenario "Oktoberfest". Need mandatory program version 123.0 or current Nightly.

new: Pedestrians adapted to the 19th century.

new: Houses are now preferably built near stops. Also opposite larger railway stations.

new: The need for workers of the factories revised. The same: number of buyers who want to buy in markets.

new: A train now needs a driver at the head end. So either in a locomotive or in a control car.

new: That is why there are now some new control cars. Pushed freight trains are no longer possible.

new vehicles

Kö 1 engine for the shunting service and when a single freight wagon serves whole factory.

E69 and new Silberlinge coaches with a control car. For the branch line to Oberammergau.

BR 141 red and green new graphics match the new Silberlinge.

freight wagons for powder Uaoos-y948, bulk Fas 126, long goods Rmms663

Fehmarnsund steamboat ferry for small amounts of freight or short distances.

the ICE, Blue Gentian, red double-decker coaches and some other passenger trains now run alight at night.

some small houses and meadows now also have winter graphics.

town houses in 4-tiles size.

Furniture factory that produces steel furniture.

Siegfried Peretz stockings factory

a ford tile for muddy paths

railway barriers now have a German sound.

new: translation of the texts into Japanese, thanks to Green.

changed: some large ships now have significantly higher amounts of cargo.

changed: English translations improved. Thanks to Duke and Ampersand.

changed: Some bugs have been corrected. For reporting, thanks to Huperspace on Steam.

changed: With a current nightly, level crossings can no longer be built over high-speed tracks or highways.

deleted: The Tatra T6 A22 tram car appears twice, so gets automatically converted to a Tatra T6 A6.

Original announcement at the Simutrans International Forum.