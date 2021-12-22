 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Simutrans update for 22 December 2021

PAK128.German updated to 2.1.470 Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 7928139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Team Pak128.German wishes all Simutrans players a quiet beautiful Merry Christmas.

And again there is a surprise. :o

Again, the team puts the beta of the upcoming Version 2.1 beneath the Christmas tree. :(

But it is not the same as from last year. :P

We have now arrived at Version 2.1.beta (Rev.470) 8)

The beta also runs with Release 122.0, but because of the fords, level crossings and the scenario "Oktoberfest", a current nightly is recommended.

We would like to have made this version a release, but unfortunately the new program version takes a little more time.

We wish you a lot of fun during the Christmas holidays and in the quiet time after.

What's new in Version 2.1.beta (Rev.470) compared to Release 2.0?

  • new: New price model, with fixed costs of about 2% of revenue. The purchase prices of the vehicles were halved for this.
  • new: The initial capital is now adapted to the starting year. From 1 million 1800 to 40 million 2030
  • new: For faster program start: Many small .PAK files are now packed with in a large file.
  • new: The sources are now mostly visible to https://sourceforge.net/p/simutrans/code/HEAD/tree/pak128.German/
  • new: "Adler" New graphics and sound, slightly shorter.
  • new: Some vehicles are now driving at night with light on.
  • new: Farms, horse breaks and the Oktoberfest have got sound.
  • new: Scenario "Oktoberfest". Need mandatory program version 123.0 or current Nightly.
  • new: Pedestrians adapted to the 19th century.
  • new: Houses are now preferably built near stops. Also opposite larger railway stations.
  • new: The need for workers of the factories revised. The same: number of buyers who want to buy in markets.
  • new: A train now needs a driver at the head end. So either in a locomotive or in a control car.
  • new: That is why there are now some new control cars. Pushed freight trains are no longer possible.
  • new vehicles

    Kö 1 engine for the shunting service and when a single freight wagon serves whole factory.

    E69 and new Silberlinge coaches with a control car. For the branch line to Oberammergau.

    BR 141 red and green new graphics match the new Silberlinge.

    freight wagons for powder Uaoos-y948, bulk Fas 126, long goods Rmms663

    Fehmarnsund steamboat ferry for small amounts of freight or short distances.

    the ICE, Blue Gentian, red double-decker coaches and some other passenger trains now run alight at night.
  • new buildings

    some small houses and meadows now also have winter graphics.

    town houses in 4-tiles size.
  • new factories

    Furniture factory that produces steel furniture.

    Siegfried Peretz stockings factory
  • new network objects

    a ford tile for muddy paths

    railway barriers now have a German sound.
  • new: translation of the texts into Italian, thanks to Pierohd.
  • new: translation of the texts into Japanese, thanks to Green.
  • changed: some large ships now have significantly higher amounts of cargo.
  • changed: English translations improved. Thanks to Duke and Ampersand.
  • changed: Some bugs have been corrected. For reporting, thanks to Huperspace on Steam.
  • changed: With a current nightly, level crossings can no longer be built over high-speed tracks or highways.
  • deleted: The Tatra T6 A22 tram car appears twice, so gets automatically converted to a Tatra T6 A6.

Original announcement at the Simutrans International Forum.

Changed files in this update

pak128.german Depot 434633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.