1.39 Feature Update, Winter Sale, and DLC Status

Hello Ghoul Hunters!
I just released 1.39 update which includes a few new things:
The Lumber Axe can now be used to hit trees which drops firewood. Each tree has limited amount of firewood you can collect.
When crafting serum, it now requires fuel - which can be firewood, alcohol, or gasoline. The fuel items can be stored in the serum lab so you don't have to always haul them around.
Added a dust puff when you kick door
Fixed a bug where hostile NPCs will respawn next to you if you load a save that was saved inside a enemy camp
Fixed a scripting issue with Boris's dialogue
Fixed an animation bug when you hold a double barrel shotgun and crouch
I'm still working on the Ravenwood DLC. Recently I added two more characters with a mini-quest, who will tell you some stories about their dark past. I have also been working on the food crafting system and some objects for the map. Hopefully during holidays I can make some major progress!
Also, I'll be participating in the Steam Winter Sale starting... today! :)
