Tunguska: The Visitation update for 22 December 2021

1.39 Feature Update, Winter Sale, and DLC Status

Share · View all patches · Build 7928105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Ghoul Hunters!

I just released 1.39 update which includes a few new things:

  • The Lumber Axe can now be used to hit trees which drops firewood. Each tree has limited amount of firewood you can collect.

  • When crafting serum, it now requires fuel - which can be firewood, alcohol, or gasoline. The fuel items can be stored in the serum lab so you don't have to always haul them around.

  • Added a dust puff when you kick door

  • Fixed a bug where hostile NPCs will respawn next to you if you load a save that was saved inside a enemy camp

  • Fixed a scripting issue with Boris's dialogue

  • Fixed an animation bug when you hold a double barrel shotgun and crouch

I'm still working on the Ravenwood DLC. Recently I added two more characters with a mini-quest, who will tell you some stories about their dark past. I have also been working on the food crafting system and some objects for the map. Hopefully during holidays I can make some major progress!

Also, I'll be participating in the Steam Winter Sale starting... today! :)

Changed files in this update

Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
  • Loading history…
Tunguska: The Visitation Chinese Depot 1601973
  • Loading history…
