Bitburner update for 22 December 2021

Properly exiting on close?

Bitburner update for 22 December 2021 · Build 7928103

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ok the "not properly exiting" issue seems to be somewhat related to having other browsers running, which makes no sense because the app should run in a sandbox.

Anyway apparently I'm not the only one to have this issue with electron, see

https://github.com/electron/electron/issues/9862

Anyway the real issue is I can't reproduce it on any of my computers and neither can all the long term top players. So it's a scramble to find someone willing to help me debug this.

If anyone is still experiencing this let me know!

