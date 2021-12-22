Properly exiting on close?

Ok the "not properly exiting" issue seems to be somewhat related to having other browsers running, which makes no sense because the app should run in a sandbox.

Anyway apparently I'm not the only one to have this issue with electron, see

https://github.com/electron/electron/issues/9862

Anyway the real issue is I can't reproduce it on any of my computers and neither can all the long term top players. So it's a scramble to find someone willing to help me debug this.

If anyone is still experiencing this let me know!