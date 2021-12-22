Patch Notes - Early Access Build 676694

New features:

• Improved visuals of Ranger's Shiv skill.

General fixes:

• Fixed a crash when an enemy is killed in one shot.

• Fixed a possible crash when spawning units in a wave.

• Fixed a rare crash in combat related to using gamepads.

• Fixed an issue with Warrior's Raised Shield skill causing it to expend stacks when not intended.

• Fixed several typos in hints.

Optimizations:

• Cleaned up and optimized several combat maps, to reduce memory usage and improve performance.

Gameplay balancing:

• Changed the order Nourishment's effects are applied in relation to other sources to make Blacksmith upgrades constant.

• Mystic's Flash Hallow skill (upgrade of Hallow) no longer grants 1AP on casting, instead just on turn start.

• Salim's Measuring passive is no longer triggered by Spells.