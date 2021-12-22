Intralism: Rebuild is available now!

Greetings friends! It's Oxy949 with some announcements! Intralism: Rebuild (new improved version of the game) comes to Steam Store today! Join now to test the new features and support the development!

Main differences with the original game:

Greatly improved performance and stability

Multiplayer up to 100 player per room, new coop mode

Improved graphics and visuals

New map events (such as video)

New editor (planned)

Free-To-Play (planned)

More info:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1810700/Intralism_Rebuild/

Top Q&A

What will happen with the original game?

“Nothing. It will stays the same.”

Will my items transfer to Rebuild?

“No. Rebuild is a different game with it's own inventory but when the game will be finished you'll receive some gift”

Where all the maps?

“Correctly Steam has limitation for the Workshop. Our team developed a migration tool. It will upload all your maps from old Intralism to Intralism: Rebuild workshop.”

Why Early Access?

“Intralism: Rebuild is not just a redesign of the original game, it is a completely new version with many differences. Migrating all the old stuff requires time but more important - testing and feedback from players. The game development is not finished yet. Buy it only if you want to support the game development and playtest new features.”

Approximately how long will this game be in Early Access?

“Until major features such as multiplayer and maps editor are added and tested. Roughly 6 months.”

How is the full version planned to differ from the Early Access version?

“Free-to-play, stable multiplayer and new ranks system.”

What is the current state of the Early Access version?

“Gameplay is almost finished but the game is missing some features like ranking and maps editor. Multiplayer needs more testing.”

Will the game be priced differently during and after Early Access?

“After Early Access the game will become Free-To-Play. All current purchases are fundraising for the development of the game.”

Have fun!