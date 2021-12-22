 Skip to content

Tiny Snow update for 22 December 2021

English version updated!

Build 7928048

The English subtitle for <Tiny Snow> is finally released!

We appreciate 冬天de细语(NaCeel) for the translation! We won't have this new version without the hard work of the translator.

The new version is built on top of a new game engine.

Save data between the original and the current version is incompatible.

If you would like to play the original version, switch to the 'original' branch in "Properties - Betas".

The game will automatically switch to English subtitles if your steam language setting is English.

You can also select language at "Properties - Language".

We also appreciate all players from all over the world who supported us during these years.

Thank you for your patience! It is really a long journey for localization and porting.

During the winter sale, all players who bought 'Tiny Snow - Love Package' will still get a free copy of <Season of 12 Colors>. This package will be offline after the winter sale.

We'll keep improving the localization content. Let us know if you find any issues.

Please feel free to mail us at info@nvlsoft.com

