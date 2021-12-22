 Skip to content

Daughter of Essence update for 22 December 2021

VERSION 1.2

Hi everyone, I'm happy to announce a brand new update for Daughter of Essence, featuring a long list of changes, improvements and new features.

I'm grateful for all your support this year, and I hope you enjoy.

Best,

Nym, Lead Developer

Version 1.2 - 12-22-2021

  • Added new armored Mercy portraits and sprites (normal, fishing, riding and battle sprites)!
  • Added Steam Achievements!
  • Added new gauges and an improved HUD to the final siege for better transparency
  • Updated a number of different scenes with new dialogue
  • Performance Improvements and updated engine
  • Added new voice lines to some of the endings
  • Added a plugin to halt the in-built fast-forward function of RPG Maker during certain cut-scenes (I believe fast-forward was causing image-related crashes on some lower-spec machines. Hopefully we will see much less of these now)
  • Marlan’s Guard-Breaker now correctly removes Stone Spines, making the ejderha fight nicer
  • Fixed an issue where Feodor’s unconscious form would vanish after leaving the Aster manor
  • Fixed some passability issues
  • Fixed an issue where Beatrix scenes could play while in the guest room next door
  • Delilah’s room will now be open immediately after she’s recruited
  • Fixed an issue where Naomi could either miss with Lotus Shot, or else use it on the wrong target
  • Fixed an issue where a line of dialogue could be repeated twice by two separate enemies
  • Van Ritter and company are gone from Witchdale after confronting them
  • Fixed an issue where cocoa beans weren’t previously healing
  • Fixed an issue where the chocolate bar wasn’t properly learned from the recipe book
  • Slightly rebalanced final siege values
  • Fixed an issue where the Dietrich & Moon scene could be triggered after one of them fell in the siege
  • Fixed an issue where the first Vincent & Gertrude scene could be triggered after ch. 8
  • Fixed some portrait-related crashes
  • Implemented ShadyCorner integration
  • Fixed an issue where “Wound Essence” was lost after a respec

