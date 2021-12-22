UPDATE WITH IMPROVEMENTS

Hi everyone,
following your feedback these days, I've made some small improvements to the overall stability of the game.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- Added new photos in the Trophy Room.
- Cutscene system updated.
- Lightened the game part in the Hospital.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Fixed typos in letters.
- Corrected translation errors.
Changed files in this update