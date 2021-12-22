 Skip to content

Firestone Idle RPG update for 22 December 2021

New Mechanism: Arena of Kings

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 5.3.0

What’s New:

  • The Arena of Kings mechanism has been released. You can now engage into pvp battles with your war machines.
  • The training base mechanism has been released. You can create up to 3 war machine squads and experiment until you find the best setup to use in the arena.
  • Christmas decorations have been added, the christmas event will run until the 10th of January.

Changes:

  • The player inspect popup will show the arena power on the war machines instead of the battle power.
  • On the engineer you can see both Arena and Battle power.
  • On the select crew popup you can toggle between arena attributes and battle attributes.
  • The map missions popup on the world map has been merged with the information popup.
  • Several progress bars in the game have been redesigned.
  • On the statistics page you can now see the whole number on the statistics that do not have ridiculously high numbers.
  • The battle cry will now be shown as a full number even after it reaches 1 million.

Fixes:

  • Several small bugs that you reported.

