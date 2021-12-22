Free Upgrade - Fight with bots!

Available right now, Bomb Fight free upgrade (1.3) add the most requested functionnality: bots.

You can add a maximum of 11 bots for a maximum mayhem and play in solo or just fill the empty chairs.

Each bots can be assign to any team.

In addition, several bugs have been fixed as well as some memory optimisation. And the Wind Effect no longer affected bombs and powerups that are on a treadmill.

The changelog is available in the Steam forum.

Thank you everyone for playing and happy holidays!