New lands Update

New Jungle Biome
We are adding a new Jungle biome into the game. This is a new starting biome.
It contains 5 new tiles:
- Jungle
- Jungle berries
- Jungle relic
- Jungle bamboo
- Jungle trees
3 new buildings:
- Jungle Monument
- Lost temple
- Tribe house
And new spell:
- Jungle potion
New Arid Valley Biome
The second biome we are adding to the game is Arid Valley. It will unlock after Artic.
It contains 8 new tiles:
- Arid Valley
- Arid Valley fossil
- Arid Valley rocks
- Arid Valley crystal ore
- Arid Valley Relic
- Arid Plateau
- Arid Plateau with rocks
- Arid Plateau with crystal ore
4 new Buildings:
- Arid Valley monument
- Crystal cave
- Ruins
- Hermit house
And new Spell:
- Arid Valley potion
We are also adding a new achievement - Greatest Explorer. Reach Arid Valley to unlock it.
Balance changes:
- Outpost now gives 4 coins instead of 2
- Lesser purge potion no more has radius (it clears single block)
- Purge potion now has radius 1 instead of 2
Bug Fixes:
- "Farmer" achivement now counts properly
- Coin circle now works on 1st unlock
- Cards preview no longer works in photo mode.
- Red preview material now removes properly, when switching to Brush or Rotate modes.
