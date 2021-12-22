 Skip to content

Sky Tale update for 22 December 2021

New lands Update

Build 7927901

New Jungle Biome

We are adding a new Jungle biome into the game. This is a new starting biome.



It contains 5 new tiles:

  • Jungle
  • Jungle berries
  • Jungle relic
  • Jungle bamboo
  • Jungle trees

3 new buildings:

  • Jungle Monument
  • Lost temple
  • Tribe house

And new spell:

  • Jungle potion

New Arid Valley Biome

The second biome we are adding to the game is Arid Valley. It will unlock after Artic.



It contains 8 new tiles:

  • Arid Valley
  • Arid Valley fossil
  • Arid Valley rocks
  • Arid Valley crystal ore
  • Arid Valley Relic
  • Arid Plateau
  • Arid Plateau with rocks
  • Arid Plateau with crystal ore

4 new Buildings:

  • Arid Valley monument
  • Crystal cave
  • Ruins
  • Hermit house

And new Spell:

  • Arid Valley potion

We are also adding a new achievement - Greatest Explorer. Reach Arid Valley to unlock it.

Balance changes:

  • Outpost now gives 4 coins instead of 2
  • Lesser purge potion no more has radius (it clears single block)
  • Purge potion now has radius 1 instead of 2

Bug Fixes:

  • "Farmer" achivement now counts properly
  • Coin circle now works on 1st unlock
  • Cards preview no longer works in photo mode.
  • Red preview material now removes properly, when switching to Brush or Rotate modes.

