New lands Update

New Jungle Biome

We are adding a new Jungle biome into the game. This is a new starting biome.



It contains 5 new tiles:

Jungle

Jungle berries

Jungle relic

Jungle bamboo

Jungle trees

3 new buildings:

Jungle Monument

Lost temple

Tribe house

And new spell:

Jungle potion

New Arid Valley Biome

The second biome we are adding to the game is Arid Valley. It will unlock after Artic.



It contains 8 new tiles:

Arid Valley

Arid Valley fossil

Arid Valley rocks

Arid Valley crystal ore

Arid Valley Relic

Arid Plateau

Arid Plateau with rocks

Arid Plateau with crystal ore

4 new Buildings:

Arid Valley monument

Crystal cave

Ruins

Hermit house

And new Spell:

Arid Valley potion

We are also adding a new achievement - Greatest Explorer. Reach Arid Valley to unlock it.

Balance changes:

Outpost now gives 4 coins instead of 2

Lesser purge potion no more has radius (it clears single block)

Purge potion now has radius 1 instead of 2

Bug Fixes: