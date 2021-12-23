Patch 0.25 - 'Water' released!

"God jul och gott nytt år" everyone!

Today we release version 0.25, to much celebration!

It has been available on the public beta branch for some time, but now it’s finally live on the regular branch.

The main foundation of the update is completed - in the future there might be minor polish patches added, or visual improvements, but we are satisfied with the current state of the water simulation.

2021 has been an exciting year for us, we’ve released the culmination of almost a years’ labour: patch 0.25, we’ve also increased the size of our studio with Axel and Koji.

We would like to extend a huge thank you to the community for all the bug-testing, ideas, suggestions and general awesomeness you always provide!

Happy Holidays, we will see you in 2022!

The Wolfpack Team

Highlights

YouTube

New Water Simulation

The new water asset has been integrated into the game with foam and bow spray effects, upgraded storm elements.

New Foam and Wake Simulation

New foam and wake simulations have been implemented, objects in the water should now leave proper foam trails and wakes - the perfect example being steam torpedoes.

New Visual Effects

Torpedo objects have now been added, along with bubble visual effects.

Other additions include water sprays, engine exhaust gases and foam!

YouTube

New Skybox

The skybox has been reworked, and the sky should now be much more realistic regardless of the time of day - no more close-up Death Star moons!

New Colour Space, Post-Processing and Material Pipeline

We have completed the move from gamma to linear colour space, materials have been reworked and the visual fidelity has been increased by magnitudes.

We’ve added new post-processing effects, as well as individual settings.

New Torpedoes and Torpedo Mechanics

Players can now choose between steam and electric torpedoes, magnetic triggers as well as configuring gameplay options for dud torpedoes, dud magnetic triggers, and contact angle options.

Steam torpedoes now leave a bubble wake.

YouTube

What now?

We’ll be on christmas leave until january, unless something critical happens there won’t be much activity until the next year.

Coming up next is the implementation and integration of the complete submarine interior.

YouTube

I hate change! How do I play the old version?

Accessing the public beta branch

Step 1:

Right-click Wolfpack in your Steam library.

Step 2:

Select “Properties” in the drop-down menu.

Step 3:

Select “Betas” in the menu on the left.

Step 4:

Select “0.24” in the opt-in drop-down menu.

Steam should now prompt you to update Wolfpack to download the new version, if you wish to revert to another branch, you can use the same instructions.