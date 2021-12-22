Sacred Fire UPDATE and 2021 Year In Review!

Hello everyone,

With the end of 2021 fast approaching, we wanted to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported Sacred Fire! Whether it was through hunting down a pesky bug, providing feedback, or simply spreading the word, Sacred Fire would not be where it is today without the community's help.

We wanted to highlight some major changes we've made based on your feedback, and take a look at the future of Sacred Fire. Check out the Year In Review video below to get a sneak peek at Act 2!

YouTube

We've also prepared an update for today! It contains mostly bug fixes and some QoL changes based on your feedback — take a look!

GAME MECHANICS

Fix MP Recharge not working at all

Un-allocate Goodwill Points invested in Insights on character's death

Character Points Locked modal: show only once + fix bug causing being unable to exit NPC screen

Make unlocked Insights for side characters accessible at any time

STORY

Fix hide axe after sever head Chapter #1 'Hunt'

fix being able to mention to Wid you saw Etain when you did not in Chapter #1 'Hunt

Chapter #2 'Shadow', and say

Fix not met Etain and mentioning 'No, Etain killed him, I took the head'

if player skips the first combat encounter with Romans in Chapter #1 'Hunt: add 'Think about the past' and 'Examine feelings' choices when player meets Etain for the first time in Chapter #2 'Shadow' in 'Etain Returns' scene

Refine text in Chapter #2 'Shadow' Nightmare scene

Fix Ygrain full figure art disappearing in Chapter 'Smoke' after Wid knocks you out

Change Elieen and son followers only gained if you convince them to protect Etain

Refine flow reflect on Wid's reaction choices, after realizing Ygrain abuses her power

Fix Eileen takes care of Etain Yes/No when stayed inside and Wid asks about it

Fix Wid not acting reserved after you attack him in Chapter 'Smoke' because of Ygrain OR after getting into fight with Wid in Chapter 'Shadow' tracking

Fix Raven not rescued errors (protect Raven from bear, or flee with her choices available even if she is not there)

Fix Chapter #7 'Ghost' all scene (support correctly all party variants)

Fix errors when you saved Raven but she is not with you anymore

Fix Raven not appearing in chapter #7 'Ghost' after you convince her to abandon Etain (assassination scene) and run away with you

Fix Chapter 'Ghost' progress to ZERO reset missing

Fix Ghost of the WIlderness solo ending with a leader in the making ending

Fix Hanging onto dear life ending -> reward section -> congratulations game end background mismatch

Remove scripted hp penalty near game end (ants, climbing tree solo end)

Fix error when you didn't see Flavius examining the dead dogs, but the story mentions as if you did

UI

Fix Etain not appearing in People tab after you recognize her in Chapter #1, or she comes back in Chapter #2

Fix Morl not disappearing from People tab after being killed

Fix Raven's influence shown as ZERO after real name set to 'Luan'

Fix NPC character disappearing from People tab (when INK variables Intro and Alive were correct)

Fix NPC screen Insight Boosting tooltip (remove header saying People Tab)

Fix Select Character Screen Old Save modal warning (make it disappear on Screen exit, make it stay if the next save slot is also an old save)

Add 'enemies' and 'followers' labels to People tab + on click show all unlocked insights of side characters

VISUAL

Fix Character Creation rare duplicate character art bug

Again, thank you for all of your feedback. Happy Holidays, and we'll see you again in 2022!

Sacred Fire

Iceberg Interactive