Runeverse: Sea Brawls update for 22 December 2021

Before Xmas Update

Before Xmas Update

Dear Players,

With this update we want to rollback some changes and add some new features.

  • The Upgrade Mechanism has been reverted to the original one, as we think it provides more freedom and strategy with comp building. This means that you can have two copies of the same minion into play, and they will merge once you find the third one.

  • You can still swap cards from hand to play, you can also sell minions directly from your hand when your board is full. The previous 4 minions limit in hand has been removed.

  • Two new key abilities have been added:

  1. Assault - Which was already available in the older version of the game, now it triggers only the first

    time you put a minion into play. The border of the card will be yellow meaning that Assault is available.
  2. Golden Assault - This works similar to the above, but only when the minion is golden.
  • Fishing Ability - Some minions will feature this keyword, once they are in play a "fish" will spawn time to time in the Morgan's Crew, you can drag it to the minion with this ability to trigger their effect.

We are now fully committed to balance the game and fix minor bugs that still affect the game.

Have Fun and

Happy Holidays from the Freakinware Team!

