Revita - 0.9.2 Update Notes

Hi everyone! It's us again!
Very small patch because you found some more issues that needed immediate fixing. =D
-
TWEAKS:
- You can't break chests from too far away anymore
-
BUGFIXES:
- [REDACTED]'s lasers now have the correct colours, for real
- Gun altars in the hubs basement, don't have the bonus icon above them anymore, when the gun isn't unlockable yet
- When interacting with a challenge altar, the player now stands still even on ice, to not make them slide outside of the screen when the challenge starts
- You can get curses with "Safety blanket" again
- Damaged Ammo bullets now base their damage and size on the bullet they got created from rather than your stats
- Royalty modifier can't spawn multiple minibosses anymore
Changed files in this update