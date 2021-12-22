 Skip to content

Revita update for 22 December 2021

Revita - 0.9.2 Update Notes

Hi everyone! It's us again!

Very small patch because you found some more issues that needed immediate fixing. =D

  • TWEAKS:
  • You can't break chests from too far away anymore
  • BUGFIXES:
  • [REDACTED]'s lasers now have the correct colours, for real
  • Gun altars in the hubs basement, don't have the bonus icon above them anymore, when the gun isn't unlockable yet
  • When interacting with a challenge altar, the player now stands still even on ice, to not make them slide outside of the screen when the challenge starts
  • You can get curses with "Safety blanket" again
  • Damaged Ammo bullets now base their damage and size on the bullet they got created from rather than your stats
  • Royalty modifier can't spawn multiple minibosses anymore

