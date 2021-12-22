Patch Notes - 22/12 # 1.029.2

Hi folks,
This patch addresses some balance issues in the Illusions card set, Pride, Lust, as well as tweaks several perks that remove Immunities to be less powerful than before. The perks changes will only apply to new characters or characters that haven't already got these perks.
Bugfixes
- Fixed some typos in cards.
- A couple of cards were sharing the same artwork.
- Shapeshifter Form could trigger twice while advancing nodes.
- Shapeshifter Form card wasn't gaining XP.
Balance changes - Misc
- These changes will apply to both old and new characters.
- Slightly nerfed the Illusions card set.
- Pride and Lust damage will no longer increase if the Enemy has Vulnerable or Mark
- Lust Rule changed to: "Bewitched Enemies lose x HP + 5 for each Bewitched Enemy that lost life (from this Lust effect) before them. Lust causes life loss and won't increase if the Enemy has Vulnerable or Mark counters."
- Pride Rule addendum: "Pride causes life loss and won't increase if the Enemy has Vulnerable or Mark counters."
Balance changes - Perks
- These changes will apply only on new characters (or that haven't already got the edited perk).
- The following Perk changes affect perks that were unconditionally removing certain immunities,
- Distort Reality: Weaken Immunity removal replaced with: 'Weakened Enemies lose 5 HP before they act'.
- Advanced Formulae (Incendiary): Burning Immunity removal was too OP as a bonus. Changed to +2 Damage bonus.
- Cutting-Edge Inventions: Mark Immunity removal will only affect 'Clockwork' enemies.
- Masterwork Inventions: Burning Immunity removal will only affect 'Clockwork' enemies.
- Dialectic: Immunity removal will only affect Living Enemies. Changed to: 'While you have Loyalty, Living Enemies are no longer immune to Weaken and Vulnerable.'
- Horrid Appearance: Immunity removal will only affect Living Enemies. Changed to: 'Living' Enemies are no longer immune to Vulnerable.
- Dreams of Desire: Immunity removal will only affect Living Enemies. Changed to: 'Living' Enemies are no longer immune to Bewitch.
- Dreams of Guilt: Immunity removal will only affect Wicked Enemies. Changed to: 'Wicked' Enemies are no longer immune to Weaken.
- Dreams of Pain: Immunity removal will only affect Living Enemies. Changed to: 'Living' Enemies are no longer immune to Vulnerable.
- Tattoo (Wyvern): Immunity removal will only affect Living Enemies. Changed to:'Living' Enemies are no longer immune to 'Weaken'.
- Performer's Intuition: Immunity removal will only affect Living Enemies. Changed to: 'Living' Enemies are no longer immune to Vulnerable.
- Phantasmal Echoes: Changed to: While you have Concealment, 'Living' Enemies are no longer immune to Weaken and 'Undead' Enemies are no longer immune to Drain.
- Memories of Love: Immunity removal will only affect Living Enemies. Changed to: 'Living' Enemies are no longer immune to 'Vulnerable'.
- Memories of Death: Immunity removal will only affect Undead Enemies. Changed to: 'Undead' Enemies are no longer immune to 'Venom'.
- Living Shadows: Immunity removal will only affect Wicked Enemies. Changed to: As long as you have Concealment, 'Wicked' Enemies are no longer immune to Drain.
