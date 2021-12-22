Eximius 1.1.5 Update - 22nd December 2021

[Event]
- Winter Warfare event started
Full Winter Warfare event details can be seen here
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/505740/view/5609794375985049992
[New Feature]
New Team Skirmish Advance Settings
A new advance settings for Team Skirmish has been added to the game. This option will give players access to multiple different customization settings.
This option is turned off by default and has to be enabled to be used. DO NOTE that turning on this option will disable any EXP gained and Contracts for the duration of the match.
Rooms with Advance Settings enabled will have a "NO EXP" Icon on the top indicating the room will not provide any EXP and contract progression as well as a warning prompt when joining in an advance setting match.
[Improvements]
Improved Attack Commands
- Infantry Attack Move and Priority Attack is now combined into one function
Orders a selected unit to attack a target unit or location. When used on location, light infantry will move in tactically, advancing when it's safe. If this command is used on heavy infantry it will prioritize attacking that target instead.
- Vehicles Priority Attack and Attack Ground is now combined into one function
Orders a selected vehicle to attack a location or a prioritize specific target, when use on ground, it will fire at the target area and if used on a specific unit, it will prioritize it's weapon to fire at the unit whenever possible but will not move from its current location. Priority Attack/Attack Ground key for vehicles has also been remapped to the "F" key instead of "P"
Infantry Grenade and Explosive pack auto throw Behavior
Marines and Elite Marines will now automatically throw their grenades during combat when in a range of a hostile target. GSF will still require to research "Infantry Equipment Upgrade" for them to throw grenades.
Demolishes are now also able throw their explosive packs when near enemy structure and vehicles.
[Weapon Balance Changes]
MRPG changes
- MRPG now have danger indication of 3 meters that will prevent players from firing at a close range
- Minimum range is increased from 5 meters to 10 meters
- Impact damage is reduced from 650 to 550
- Splash damage is reduced from 650 to 550
- Splash radius is reduced from 6m to 4m
[Other Balance Changes]
- Added Secured MULE's gibs, Secured MULE when destroyed will now spawn its destroyed frame allowing for Siege Vanguard to salvage
- Covert Vanguard "Execute" passive ability "to not be spotted" requirement is removed
- Removed Specialist Strike Team Laser Aiming Indicator
[Fixes]
- Fixed an issue with MRPG sometimes doesn't explode when reached the targeted distance
- Fixed an issue with Deployed MULE when issued revive order won't undeploy and execute the order
- Fixed an issue in the tutorial during the destroy vehicle in tutorial the player is able to interact with the tutorial console to spawn another vehicle.
- Fixed an issue with Covert Vanguard after performing an execution the player will get stuck
- Fixed an issue with Crawler's turret not applying stealth material when it is not relevant
- Fixed an issue with G12 Guided while Aim Down Sight and switch weapon the aim indicator will stay
- Fixed an issue with GSF Reinforcement Tier 3 vehicle will squash reinforcement infantries
- Added fixed length for Laser Strike
