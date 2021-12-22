Eximius 1.1.5 Update - 22nd December 2021

[Event]

Winter Warfare event started



Full Winter Warfare event details can be seen here

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/505740/view/5609794375985049992

[New Feature]

New Team Skirmish Advance Settings

A new advance settings for Team Skirmish has been added to the game. This option will give players access to multiple different customization settings.



This option is turned off by default and has to be enabled to be used. DO NOTE that turning on this option will disable any EXP gained and Contracts for the duration of the match.



Rooms with Advance Settings enabled will have a "NO EXP" Icon on the top indicating the room will not provide any EXP and contract progression as well as a warning prompt when joining in an advance setting match.



[Improvements]

Improved Attack Commands

Infantry Attack Move and Priority Attack is now combined into one function

Orders a selected unit to attack a target unit or location. When used on location, light infantry will move in tactically, advancing when it's safe. If this command is used on heavy infantry it will prioritize attacking that target instead.

Vehicles Priority Attack and Attack Ground is now combined into one function

Orders a selected vehicle to attack a location or a prioritize specific target, when use on ground, it will fire at the target area and if used on a specific unit, it will prioritize it's weapon to fire at the unit whenever possible but will not move from its current location. Priority Attack/Attack Ground key for vehicles has also been remapped to the "F" key instead of "P"



Infantry Grenade and Explosive pack auto throw Behavior

Marines and Elite Marines will now automatically throw their grenades during combat when in a range of a hostile target. GSF will still require to research "Infantry Equipment Upgrade" for them to throw grenades.



Demolishes are now also able throw their explosive packs when near enemy structure and vehicles.



[Weapon Balance Changes]

MRPG changes

MRPG now have danger indication of 3 meters that will prevent players from firing at a close range

Minimum range is increased from 5 meters to 10 meters

Impact damage is reduced from 650 to 550

Splash damage is reduced from 650 to 550

Splash radius is reduced from 6m to 4m

[Other Balance Changes]

Added Secured MULE's gibs, Secured MULE when destroyed will now spawn its destroyed frame allowing for Siege Vanguard to salvage

Covert Vanguard "Execute" passive ability "to not be spotted" requirement is removed

Removed Specialist Strike Team Laser Aiming Indicator

[Fixes]