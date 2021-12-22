 Skip to content

Legend of Himari update for 22 December 2021

XMAS IS HERE!

Celebrate Christmas with Legend of Himari!

The game now has snow, and the enemies are dressed up for the holidays!

Put on your Christmas hat in the game and get random encounters with the big gummy bear that brings a lot of stars!

