BUILD 3900 - Christmas 2021 update, minor QoL fixes

This is a minor update for the holiday season bringing the usual Christmas cheer along with some minor QoL changes and an updated CTF map cycle.

Changelog:

Events: [removed] halloween event textures [added] Christmas cheer with some minor improvements (thanks bunnie) Minor improvements and bugfixes: [modified] builder shop items were reordered for easier hotkey access (thanks Eluded) [fixed] bodies on fire now stop flickering to an incorrect alive animation and archer animations are more accurate (thanks Gingerbeard) [fixed] potential crash on server join in some scenarios due to tree growth logic (thanks Vamist) [fixed] door frame animation often left doors at an incorrect damage level visually (thanks Mazey) [fixed] with high ping, lighting bombs could often drop bombs at your feet (thanks epsilon) [fixed] some Russian spelling in the server browser (thanks Soren) Other: [updated] accolades (thanks bunnie, epsilon, Punk123, Eluded and NoNamedNN) [changed] CTF mapcycle (thanks bunnie and Ferrezinhre, along with the map moderation team)

We still plan on a major update in the coming weeks. Due to delays we preferred pushing a minor build before that happens.

As a reminder, short term plans include reviewing, testing and pushing the following changes: