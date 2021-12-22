 Skip to content

King Arthur's Gold update for 22 December 2021

BUILD 3900 - Christmas 2021 update, minor QoL fixes

This is a minor update for the holiday season bringing the usual Christmas cheer along with some minor QoL changes and an updated CTF map cycle.

Changelog: 

Events:  
[removed] halloween event textures  
[added] Christmas cheer with some minor improvements (thanks bunnie)

Minor improvements and bugfixes:  
[modified] builder shop items were reordered for easier hotkey access (thanks Eluded)  
[fixed] bodies on fire now stop flickering to an incorrect alive animation and archer animations are more accurate (thanks Gingerbeard)  
[fixed] potential crash on server join in some scenarios due to tree growth logic (thanks Vamist)  
[fixed] door frame animation often left doors at an incorrect damage level visually (thanks Mazey)  
[fixed] with high ping, lighting bombs could often drop bombs at your feet (thanks epsilon)  
[fixed] some Russian spelling in the server browser (thanks Soren)

Other:  
[updated] accolades (thanks bunnie, epsilon, Punk123, Eluded and NoNamedNN)  
[changed] CTF mapcycle (thanks bunnie and Ferrezinhre, along with the map moderation team)

We still plan on a major update in the coming weeks. Due to delays we preferred pushing a minor build before that happens.

As a reminder, short term plans include reviewing, testing and pushing the following changes:

  • some balance changes from Bunnie's CTF Rebuild project, such as faster building during build time, more coin gain from combat, faster hitting on player-built blocks, sawjump removal. If you're interested, you can read more here: https://rentry.co/rebuild-prs (not everything may be added)
  • raycasted slashes (Doors will no longer makes builders immortal at certain angles - this led to the frustation of many knight players)
  • 360 degree trampoline rotation

