Keysight 1.4 release!

Season's Greetings!

It is with great joy that I can announce Keysight 1.4.0 is now HERE! This update has been in the works for almost 6 months now, and is another huge step forward for Keysight as a powerful and flexible tool.

Before we dive into showcasing some of the biggest changes, a few announcements up top:

Old data will not be supported any further

Keysight 1.4.1 (so, the next update after this one) will remove the ability to up-convert old preset data from before version 1.4.0. This should not really affect anyone, but I wanted to mention it just in case! If you want to convert old data into modern Keysight data, you will need to temporarily opt into the 1.4.0 branch in Properties > Betas and launch Keysight, save your data, and then switch back to the live branch

Make sure to import the new presets if you want to use them!

This update contains a TON of exciting new default presets for you to use and build upon! However, if you are an existing user, these will not automatically import (this is to avoid overwriting your data in certain edge cases). If you want to manually import these presets, simply click your desired overall graphics preset under Graphics! However, if you do not have lots of data you care deeply about, performing a full Keysight reset by typing "reset" into the advanced System menu's console command field will guarantee you are perfectly up to date!

Big changes and overhauls

And now, without further ado...

Global tooltips

Every single slider, button, tab and graph now has a tooltip explaining what it does! This is one of those thoroughly unsexy, boring kinds of changes but it's getting pride of place in the overhauls list. Keysight is, to put it mildly, option-rich and quite often I hear the main thing standing in the way of better Keysight usage from you all is that my options make no intuitive sense. Hovering over the title of a slider, graph, toggle or tab will show you information about what it does; both on the right hand side of the screen instantly or under your cursor if you hold still for a second!

Additionally, there is now The Sacred Texts of Keysight in the form of this reference guide. The "Complete Introduction to Keysight" is exactly that; it aims to break down, explain and provide tips on every aspect of Keysight. You'd be very brave to try and read the whole thing, just use the organised headings on the right for quickly jumping to the bits you want to know about!

Pulses overhaul, with GIF support

Well, technically it's sprite-sheet support which can easily be generated from GIFs... BUT, anyway: pulses! Pulses now use graphical editors for animations, can move up or down over time, and can animate using sprite sheets! This, of course, means that any pulse in Keysight now animates smoother and has more flexibility, but the motion over time plus sprite sheet animation opens up hugely powerful customisation. Found or made some anime speed lines? Have a pulse show this animation and follow notes up / down, only spawning above a certain velocity! Keysight uses horizontal sprite sheets, these can be easily generated from (square) GIFs using online tools.

As part of this overhaul, the way Keysight layers pulses and particles also got an upgrade. Unreal Engine was auto-sorting large numbers of overlapping semi-transparent surfaces very badly, so I went and fixed it. This allows cool effects like the new Candy default preset!

New default particles and presets

As someone who has now spent almost 2 years building menus, options and functionality, it pains me to admit but... I finally realised not many people actually want to use that stuff. So I built you a ton of really nice pre-configured presets! 1.3 included just 4 default presets across the 3 graphics presets, and 9 particle templates. Keysight 1.4 now has 16 default presets and 14 particle templates! If you have existing Keysight data, you will need to import these presets by clicking on your graphics preset in Graphics

Better performance and graphics options

It's hard to give you an exact number on this, since presets change around between versions. If you're going from the "Keysight" default preset in 1.3 to the one found in 1.4, we're talking a 30% uplift in framerate! Equivalent presets tend to be close to 10-15%, with a lot of CPU optimisation to help lower-end systems run on Low nice and smoothly

Additionally, graphics options are far more traditional, with an overall preset and then specific quality settings for different aspects. Niche, unfamiliar concepts like low-latency frame syncing have also been locked down and tidied away based on what actually works best from more extensive testing!

And more!

Like...

Menu style is now clearer and better organised

Switching between Advanced and Basic menu modes is smoother

2 new colour modes! "Activity" and "Notes-per-second"

Note object meshes have been rebuilt to be more consistent in border width and size up/down smoothly

Randomizer has a much more streamlined menu with re-rolling for individual sections, and a switch between "safe" and "full" randomization

Particle randomization is now much more robust and interesting, with a small chance (by default) of "super randomizing"

Impact lights can now have their vertical position controlled by note velocity for bouncy balloon lights indicating notes!

Note objects and the backdrop can have panning textures

"Preset management" has been retired, and the preset bar now contains on-preset-slot controls for saving/loading/copying etc

Particle vector fields (the thing that gives the nice wiggles) have been upgraded with different modes of wiggle, and better controllability

Better particle path randomness, solving the issue of seeing a hard edge representing the bounds of the current particle path when a large spawn number was used

Masks can now be flipped in Keysight rather than needing to use an "inverted" copy

Textures can now be rotated

4 new masks: "Spots", "Scorched", "Fluid", "Whorl"

2 new materials: "Wood" and "Streaks"

And, seriously, there's more stuff but I cannot justify making this announcement any longer. For the full list, here is the full changelog for 1.4.0 and it is also available within Keysight in the Changelog mini menu tab!

So where is Keysight going next? In vague order of priority/timeline, here are some things coming in the future! (Probably. This is, of course, subject to change if I think up something cooler that I want to work on)

Render to video: a lot of the architecture for this is already in place! I'd have loved to get this out in time for Christmas, but it just didn't happen. Soon(tm)!

"Widgets": like rain overlays, additional placeable lights, laser bar, etc

Native Twitch chat control

Built-in community preset sharing/browsing/downloading

And finally...

I'd just like to say: Merry Christmas! And a Happy New Year!

Happy Keysighting <3