Trivia Snowdown Holiday Event! New Stage, Boss and Challenges!



Happy holidays everybody! It’s me, Elf Tricks!

To celebrate the holiday season, the Trivia Snowdown event returns! With even more content to explore, including a new boss, a Festive question category, exclusive cosmetics, a whole new stage and soundtrack, this is easily our most jam-packed event yet!

The cozy Winter Village is a new addition to the stage rotation, between the warm cottages and glowing fairy lights you’ll feel right at home! You’ll be answering questions in the snug village center, all eyes are on you!

Santa and Krampus return as bosses, but now they’re a tag-team?! After each round they’ll swap who’s got control of the podium, but neither is particularly happy about this uneasy alliance. The new ‘Festive’ category (featuring over 300 questions!) is the only category that is enabled by default against Santa and Krampus, but you can even the odds by adding up to 4 more categories of your choosing!

You’ll also find a collection of limited-time cosmetics, with the returning cosmetics having a visual upgrade, alongside some brand new additions! These cosmetics are earned through limited-time challenges or by spending the cookies you’ll earn after every game! Good luck!

Trivia Snowdown will be running from 21st December 2021 until 13th January 2022! So make sure you spend your cookies and complete the challenges before then!

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think, or join our ever-growing Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!

For the full patch notes, read on!

Santa and Krampus return from last year! This time, they’re a single boss!

After every round of questions Santa or Krampus will fight, swapping who has control of the boss podium!

Depending on if Santa or Krampus is in control during the chance round you’ll get different results.

Only the Festive category is enabled by default when playing against Santa and Krampus, but you can add up to 4 additional categories!

Both Santa and Krampus have had a visual touch-up!

Santa and Krampus are only available to play during Trivia Snowdown.

The Festive category has been reintroduced for the Trivia Snowdown event!

The Festive category contains over 300 questions based on the holiday period, including over 100 new questions added for this year's event!

The Festive Category is only available during Trivia Snowdown.

A new stage has been added to celebrate the season, the Winter Village!

The Winter Village comes with its own festive soundtrack.

While the Trivia Snowdown event is running Winter Village is the default stage.

And when the Trivia Snowdown event is over Winter Village will remain a permanent option!

Stages will now use stage-appropriate confetti when the winner is announced.

New missions have been added, which unlock limited-time Festive cosmetics when completed!

Earn cookies by playing Standard or Co-op Vs Boss games, and earn double cookies during Saturday Night Trivia!

Cookies can be used to purchase limited-time festive cosmetics in the Character Creator!

Over 22 limited-time cosmetics are available, with 8 being new additions for this year's event!

The other 5 bosses have been given holiday-themed cosmetics!

Some returning cosmetics from last year have been visually upgraded.

The Trivia Snowdown cosmetics will be unavailable to purchase with cookies or through challenges after the Trivia Snowdown event is over, so earn them while you can!

Alongside the 100 additional Festive questions, over 30 new questions have been added to the other categories in this update too!

Many of these questions were suggested by the Discord community! Thank you to everyone who has suggested questions so far!

Thank you to everyone who has suggested questions so far! Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

You can now set an answer timer of 35 seconds - however while using Twitch it is advised to only use this setting if you are a streamer experiencing a large amount of delay (if relevant, this advice will be suggested in a dialog upon selecting the option).

Trivia Tricks no longer mutes audio while minimized.

Cosmetic options in the Character Creator have been placed in a more sensible order.

Several cameras have been given improved panning, including new camera movements when against boss characters.

The ‘Frequent Flyer’ achievement ("Play any game of Trivia on every stage") has been updated to include the Winter Village.

Summer has had a slight difficulty increase to better align her with her difficulty rating.

Several performance improvements, especially on systems with a CPU bottleneck.

Fixed a bug where the music would always restart when a question was asked.

Fixed a bug where the 'Change color' button on the character creator was not always responding to mouse clicking and hovering.

Fixed a bug where podium scores became unhidden if someone joined during the last round.

Fixed a bug where, in a game featuring a Twitch character, clients wouldn’t see all answer options striped after they answered. This is to make group streams fair for all Twitch Chat players regardless of the stream they’re watching.

Fixed an issue where searching for a lobby while experiencing connection issues would take a very long time to complete.

Fixed a bug where Summer's Wave effect was always visible while answering questions on ultrawide monitors.

Fixed a bug where the ‘Frequent Flyer’ achievement ("Play any game of Trivia on every stage") wasn’t being retroactively unlocked on game startup if the requirement had been met but Steam hadn’t yet granted the achievement to the players profile

Fixed a misplaced camera where Mr Tricks wasn't visible when he was speaking at the start of the game and during the break between question rounds.

Fixed a camera issue where the camera didn't pan to show the boss during the game intro.

Improved the camera transition when a player joined midgame after a boss has finished speaking.

Stopped the Guest falling into the void, endlessly

Workshop support has been progressing during development on the Trivia Snowdown update. While this update does not add any new workshop functionality there are several under-the-hood changes in preparation for upcoming support! Be on the look-out for more updates in January and February!

As always, thank you for following Trivia Tricks, and from us all at 3-Tricks, we wish you a Happy New Year!