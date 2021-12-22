(Little) Christmas Patch Note!

Share · View all patches · Build 7927570 · Last edited 22 December 2021 – 14:52:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We just applied a small patch note to make your game sessions more pleasante during the holidays!

Special Christmas assets were added to each locomotive cabin so now cabin's driver can feel the spirit of Christmas days.

Added elements:

-locomotive driver is wearing Santa Claus cap

-colorful Christmas lamps hanging in locomotives cabins

-Christmas card with wishes for players

-typical Christmas decorations

On behalf of the all team here at Nacon and Simteract, we wish you a merry christmas! :)