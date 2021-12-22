 Skip to content

Train Life - A Railway Simulator update for 22 December 2021

(Little) Christmas Patch Note!

We just applied a small patch note to make your game sessions more pleasante during the holidays!

Special Christmas assets were added to each locomotive cabin so now cabin's driver can feel the spirit of Christmas days.

Added elements:

-locomotive driver is wearing Santa Claus cap

-colorful Christmas lamps hanging in locomotives cabins

-Christmas card with wishes for players

-typical Christmas decorations

On behalf of the all team here at Nacon and Simteract, we wish you a merry christmas! :)

Changed depots in ptw_update02 branch

