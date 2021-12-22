 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bloxi: The Word Game update for 22 December 2021

Stabilization Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7927531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This should stabilize the game after the some of the issues from the first patch. Specifically, this should fix the issues with Steam Integration including a popup that would come up when you started the game and all Achievements being disabled. Any achievements you got and High Scores should still have been saved. When you start the game Achievements will retroactively kick.

Changed files in this update

Bloxi Content Depot 1782051
  • Loading history…
Bloxi: The Word Game Windows Depot Depot 1782052
  • Loading history…
Bloxi: The Word Game Linux Depot Depot 1782053
  • Loading history…
Bloxi: The Word Game Windows 32bit Depot Depot 1782054
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.