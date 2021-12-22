v2.3.10 had some critical bugs, so we've reverted to the last stable build, and will be developing better testing procedures before pushing more builds out!
Tap Wizard 2 update for 22 December 2021
Back to v2.3.9!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update