Tap Wizard 2 update for 22 December 2021

Back to v2.3.9!

22 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v2.3.10 had some critical bugs, so we've reverted to the last stable build, and will be developing better testing procedures before pushing more builds out!

