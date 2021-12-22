The Winter Quality of Life Update is Here!

Happy Holidays everyone! Today we celebrate a huge milestone for Maguntsche: Chapter One Remastered. As the year comes to an end, we look back at all of the amazing content updates we've released this year. The Further Descent Update and The Superior Reign Update were our primary focuses of this year, adding new features and replay-ability for players. To end the year, we are closing with a massive quality of life update that polishes up some of the game's loose ends and untouched features. Below, we've compiled a list of important changes we think you should know about.

Major Graphics Update

We've finally finished updating the game's environments with the new assets we introduced in The Superior Reign update. In addition to these changes in the environment is improvements to the game's lighting and post processing effects. The Maguntsche Demon's model has also been completely update with new geometry and textures to improve artistic consistency. We've also added some new effects to the Realmverse, you should notice some new fog effects in both Maguntsche Mode and Superior Mode.

Improvements to Maguntsche Demon Behavior

You'll notice some differences in the Maguntsche Demon's behavior. Aside from some of the balancing changes we've made, you'll notice some differences in his animations as well. In the future, we want to explore adding new animations to better communicate his current state.

Added New Superior Mode Challenges

We added some new challenges to Superior Mode for you to try out! The Speed Demon challenge increases the Maguntsche Demon's default movement speed from the start and increases his speed buffs when the player reaches a time milestone. Face of Unfathomable Horrors increases the glitch effects on screen when looking at the Maguntsche Demon and slightly drains your health.

Added Loading Screens

While this doesn't sound like much of an improvement, it will better help users and developers determine what the game is doing between loading various different scenes in the Unity game engine. This will make it easier to identify potential issues where the game might hang or not reach a specific scene.

Added Brightness Setup Screen

Upon loading the game for the first time, the player will now be met with a screen for them to tune their brightness. Brightness settings have been improved and can still be adjusted both in the menu and in-game.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented End-Game Conditions being met when player falls through level hazards

Fixed an issue that caused the player to blink before level transition was made in Superior Mode

Fixed an issue that slowed the Maguntsche Demon down even if the players flashlight was dead

Fixed an issue that prevented accessibility to kitchen in Superior Mode levels

Fixed an issue that caused the FX volume to be lowered when adjusting Music volume levels

Fixed an issue that adjusted the Ambient Light for a scene instead of Gamma

Fixed an issue that caused the player's Steam account profile image to not display on main menu

Balancing & Other Changes