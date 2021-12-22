Eighth update (0.4)

In the new major update SICK 0.4
- The map has increased by 1.5 times.
- Added languages such as Spanish, Russian, German, Turkish, Slovak, Polish.
- Fixed a bug when a character walked through trees.
- Locations have been greatly changed, new buildings have been added, paths have been changed, etc.
- More items to look at and interact with.
- Now the character can get tired while running.
- Fixed mirrors, now they show correct reflections.
- Optimized camera distance, now objects do not disappear.
- An NPC has appeared in the game, I think you will make friends :)
- Added dialog system.
- There is a special button (in the menu) and a design for the New Year.
- The pause interface and its internal options have been slightly changed.
(I apologize in advance for the incomplete translation, as in the near future I will be working on all the worked out levels).
Also, you won't have to wait long for the next updates 0.4.1 and 0.4.2.
Added secrets :)
Also a small surprise - a discount of as much as 75%.
Changed files in this update