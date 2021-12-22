 Skip to content

SICK update for 22 December 2021

Eighth update (0.4)

In the new major update SICK 0.4

  • The map has increased by 1.5 times.
  • Added languages ​​such as Spanish, Russian, German, Turkish, Slovak, Polish.
  • Fixed a bug when a character walked through trees.
  • Locations have been greatly changed, new buildings have been added, paths have been changed, etc.
  • More items to look at and interact with.
  • Now the character can get tired while running.
  • Fixed mirrors, now they show correct reflections.
  • Optimized camera distance, now objects do not disappear.
  • An NPC has appeared in the game, I think you will make friends :)
  • Added dialog system.
  • There is a special button (in the menu) and a design for the New Year.
  • The pause interface and its internal options have been slightly changed.

(I apologize in advance for the incomplete translation, as in the near future I will be working on all the worked out levels).

Also, you won't have to wait long for the next updates 0.4.1 and 0.4.2.

Added secrets :)

Also a small surprise - a discount of as much as 75%.

