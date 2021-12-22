Christmas update!

It's Christmas season, let's celebrate by enjoying a new Christmas skin in Sep's Diner restaurants!
Sep's Diner, Sep's Donut and even the pumpkins and bats of the Halloween foodtruck have put on their Christmas outfits!
Changed files in this update