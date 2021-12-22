 Skip to content

Sep's Diner update for 22 December 2021

Christmas update!

Sep's Diner update for 22 December 2021

Build 7927458

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's Christmas season, let's celebrate by enjoying a new Christmas skin in Sep's Diner restaurants!

Sep's Diner, Sep's Donut and even the pumpkins and bats of the Halloween foodtruck have put on their Christmas outfits!

Changed files in this update

Sep's Diner Content Depot 1478881
  • Loading history…
