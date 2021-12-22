 Skip to content

The Faraway Land update for 22 December 2021

Spanish and Spanish LA

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Spanish and Spanish LA are available in the game.
  • Also, the crossbow aim does not disappear.



Thanks for the translation into Spanish: Daniel "Siodog" Hernández

Thanks for the translation into Spanish LA: Lolerin

