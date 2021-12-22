 Skip to content

Toribash update for 22 December 2021

Toribash 5.53 - December 22nd Update

Toribash 5.53 - December 22nd Update

Last edited by Wendy

Hi, a new update is now available!

What's new:

  • Personalized discounts and sales in Store

    You many now sometimes see personalized discounts on items in game Store. Buying something with Steam Wallet will also grant you a 15% discount on your next USD purchase.

  • Performance improvements

    Toribash should now have a significantly reduced CPU load at all times.

  • Bug fixes and miscellaneous changes

    • Fixed bug with "Modify Offer" button in market being disabled when offer's price is higher than current TC balance
    • Fixed bug with Store not always showing sale items on top of the list
    • Store, Market and Clans menu sections are no longer displayed for not logged in users
    • Lua: fixed order argument handling in UIElement:qsort()
    • Lua: added optional decimals argument for PlayerInfo:currencyFormat()

Happy holidays!

