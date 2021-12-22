Toribash 5.53 - December 22nd Update

Hi, a new update is now available!
What's new:
- Personalized discounts and sales in Store
You many now sometimes see personalized discounts on items in game Store. Buying something with Steam Wallet will also grant you a 15% discount on your next USD purchase.
-
Performance improvements
Toribash should now have a significantly reduced CPU load at all times.
-
Bug fixes and miscellaneous changes
- Fixed bug with "Modify Offer" button in market being disabled when offer's price is higher than current TC balance
- Fixed bug with Store not always showing sale items on top of the list
- Store, Market and Clans menu sections are no longer displayed for not logged in users
- Lua: fixed order argument handling in UIElement:qsort()
- Lua: added optional decimals argument for PlayerInfo:currencyFormat()
Happy holidays!
Changed files in this update