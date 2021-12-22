22/12/2021 Game Update (v 1.0.479)

Hello everyone! This update includes some long awaited fixes and some balance tweaks aimed at improving certain shards and some underused Talents. We at Fallen Flag would also like to use this occasion to wish all our players happy holidays, and to ask for you to keep an eye on Eldest Souls in the new year, as bigger and better things are yet to come! ːsteamthisː

Balance

Fighting Styles - Counter

Stand Your Ground - Fixed a bug that could cause Stand Your Ground additional counter bar on hit to not work as intended. Increased counter bar generation on guard hit while on Stand Your Ground

from 3% → 20%.



Fighting Styles - Berserker Slash

Tectonic Shock - Fixed a bug that could prevent Tectonic Shock to deal the appropriate damage when player had 4 stacks of Berserk buff. Tectonic Shock damage changed from 5 → 40 to 20 → 60.



Fighting Styles - Windslide

Flurry - Number of cuts increased 5 → 6

Wind Aura - Damage while at max stacks increased 20 → 22 Thick time while at max stacks adjusted 1.4s → 1.2s



Shard - Corrupted Grasp (Guardian Active Shard)

Fixed an issue that could cause Grapple Hook to feel inconsistent / buggy when too close to a boss or walls.

Fixed an issue that could cause Grapple Hook to sometimes not deal damage or grant player Bloodthirst.

Improved responsiveness and feel of grappling to enemies.

Shard - Singularity Orb (Drakmur Active Shard)

Changed how force is applied to the moving Orb. The movement speed is now incremental, should make the skill easier to use and more predictable.

Cooldown changed from 5s → 3s.

Shard - Winter Fangs (Hyem Active Shard)

Increased first hit damage from 10 → 25 and second hit damage from 100 → 125.

Cooldown changed from 8s → 6.5s

_That about sums it up! And, in the spirits of the holidays, we'd like to thank our community again with a few game codes for Eldest Souls. If you have any friend who didn't play the game yet... ːsteamhappyː

Ps: To stop bots scraping these, we've had to disguise them. In these codes, replace ? with A when you use it:_

[spoiler]H0M3?-ZYX92-XATYR

Y37C3-9VIGW-39CH?

?DCQC-D34EA-QYCG8

EBZJH-HM4TE-ZT?XG

LCN0V-7QLNL-MZP?2

[/spoiler]

In these codes, replace ? with B:

[spoiler]IT6R?-RLW24-87QRI

KM3LK-W5DQX-MK8?B

6?Y39-D0KW3-MEQWH

[/spoiler]

