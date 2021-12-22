Catizens Christmas demo now available!

Hello, pawsome!

All of the kitties in the Cat Kingdom are preparing for Catmas! So far, they've managed to decorate the Catmas tree and then accidentally push it over, some of them fell in the snow, while others somehow managed to catch fleas!

Through all of these shenanigans, the catizens still managed to find some festive clothing for the big day and wrap lovely gifts for each other.

Speaking of gifts, we have something special for you.

It's the Catizens Christmas Demo! This free adventure is available for a limited time and is the perfect way to spend your evenings next to the fire.

However, we have postponed the release of Catizens until next year. The additional time will allow us to make Catizens the best cat-themed game that it can be! We know the news may be a little upsetting, but it'll be worth it - and the demo should tide you over until the final game is ready.

And now, enjoy a very kitty Christmas demo.

Sincerely,

Catizens Team