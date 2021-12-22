More community supports (Mods, Events, etc)

Hi Travellers:

We’ve been busy on the game content update recently, but in this post we’d like to talk about other community supports we’re planning. We’ve seen a host of incredible creations from our amazing community in early access. Turing into V.1.0, we'd like to bring you the further steps:

English Mods

Sands of Salzaar has been packed full of weird and wonderful mods from the community since EA launch. And you may notice some of the mods are temporarily not running in the new game version because of the updates of game environment parameters/system compatibility with 1.0 Full Release.

We’ve keen to see that more creation masterpieces from the community will be playable and readable among the players from different areas. And this is already in our consideration -

The team will be working on fixing the version gap and try providing updated English mods in our further plans.

Feel free to fill our form here if you have any aimed mod from the Workshop that you hope to be localized later on!

Discord events

Besides, let’s have a glance at what we’re doing now:

A Walkthrough collection event is ongoing for the community. Rules are quite simple and reward is promising - write down your personal shares/tips and a chance to take home a $50 Steam Gift Card in our Salzaar Tavern!

We can’t wait to see what you will bring up to us! Join the event before Dec 30th!