Car Detailing Simulator: Prologue update for 23 December 2021

CAR DETAILING SIMULATOR: PROLOGUE | UPDATE AND FIXES

Car Detailing Simulator: Prologue update for 23 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Hello Detailers! 🚗

**

We have prepared a big update for the Car Detailing Simulator. We tried to meet most of your ideas, suggestions and expectations, which you keep sending us. Thanks to you we know what else needs to be done to make the full version of the game meet all your expectations. Thank you for your commitment.

In the update you can download now, the most important changes are:

  • opening movie,
  • inversion of the Y axis,
  • fov setting,
  • color for color blinders,
  • fixes for stability and performance
🎅 And the most important! We already have a holiday season, so we've added some holiday accessories to the garage stage, and to the menu! 🎄

Make sure to let me know what you think and one more time, thank you for all your feedback and Steam review. 💪

🚘 PROLOGUE | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK

🚘 PROLOGUE | BUGS & PROBLEMS

All suggestions and reports are extremely important to us! 😊

Regards,

Car Detailing Simulator Team

