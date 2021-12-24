 Skip to content

Cooking Simulator VR update for 24 December 2021

Christmas update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Chefs,

Merry Christmas to you all! Hope all your dishes are ready for Christmas Eve.

We have prepared a new update with some Christmas touch to it.

The full changelog is below:

  • Christmas decorations added to PC "Event" section
  • Significant optimization improvements
  • Improved Modern Kitchen visual aspects
  • Futher various mechanics improvement
  • Rare problem with saving/loading game fix
  • UI layering bug fix
  • Cooking School flow bug fixes
  • Various sound effects fixes
  • Fixed baking trays spawn in Leaderboard mode

Best wishes,

Gameboom VR Team

