Christmas update

Hi Chefs,
Merry Christmas to you all! Hope all your dishes are ready for Christmas Eve.
We have prepared a new update with some Christmas touch to it.
The full changelog is below:
- Christmas decorations added to PC "Event" section
- Significant optimization improvements
- Improved Modern Kitchen visual aspects
- Futher various mechanics improvement
- Rare problem with saving/loading game fix
- UI layering bug fix
- Cooking School flow bug fixes
- Various sound effects fixes
- Fixed baking trays spawn in Leaderboard mode
Best wishes,
Gameboom VR Team
Changed files in this update