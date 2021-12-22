Update Version 20211222

English

#########Content################

[Containment Breach]The story continues.

[Containment Breach]New location: Special Site: Mare (Just cutscene)

Removed shade in the Inner Lab of Demeter.

#########System#################

[Character State Scene] The command window shall now be active by default so that the flow for players who use a controller can be smoother. (Thanks to 89444640's feedback)

[Character State Scene] Added more checks to ensure the left mouse button will not unintentionally trigger any command.

[Character State Scene] Adjusted code to ensure the command window will not be triggered when dragging around windows in this scene.

[Mouse]When the mouse moves out of the right side of the window, its icon will flip to indicate where it is. (Based on 89444640's feedback)

[Mouse]When the mouse moves out of the bottom side of the window, its icon shall now rotate 90 degrees to indicate where it is. (Based on 89444640's feedback)

[Mouse]The goal of those mouse icon changes is to help people to find where the mouse is easier if the mouse is outside the window.

#########DEBUG#################

[Game Menu]Fixed a bug that the index is set to "Character" instead of "Save" after manually saving the game. (Thanks to 89444640's bug report)

[Containment Breach]Fixed a bug that Kristin may appear in different locations simultaneously.

简体中文

#########Content################

【收容突破】故事内容继续发展。

【收容突破】新场景：特殊站点：梅尔（只是过场剧情）

移除了德米特内部实验室的暗影。

#########System#################

【角色状态界面】指令窗口现在会处于默认激活状态，从而使使用手柄的玩家有更顺畅的游戏体验。（感谢89444640的反馈）

【角色状态界面】加入了更多的检查，确保了鼠标左键不会错误触发指令窗口。

【角色状态界面】确保了在这个界面上拖动各种窗口的位置时不会错误触发指令窗口。

【鼠标】当鼠标从右侧移出窗口后，现在鼠标的图标会左右反转以显示鼠标在窗口外的横坐标的位置。（基于89444640的反馈）

【鼠标】当鼠标从下方移出窗口后，现在鼠标的图标会旋转90度以显示其窗口外的纵坐标位置。（基于89444640的反馈）

【鼠标】对于鼠标的这些改动的目的是为了帮助大家在鼠标位于窗口外时更好地找到鼠标的大致位置。

#########DEBUG#################

【游戏菜单】修复了一个在存档完成后菜单光标位于“角色”而非“存档”的BUG。（感谢89444640的BUG报告）

【收容突破】修复了一个导致克莉斯丁可能同时出现在多个不同地点的BUG。