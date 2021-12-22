 Skip to content

Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic update for 22 December 2021

New version 0.8.5.19

Dear Comrades! This small bonus update allowing you decorate your cities with colorful lights! Put them everywhere you want - buildings, street lights, or trees!

The whole Soviet Republic team wishes you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

0.8.5.19

  • Added Christmas lights
  • Fixed problem with parking lot connected parking lots, it was not consider one way roads. This causing crashes in case some parking lot was demolished then.
  • Rail snap fix
IMPLEMENTATION DETAILS
  • You can find Christmas lights in the Trees & Accessories tab
  • They will light up if you have tool on the cursor or only during the Christmas - from 1st December to 15th January
  • You can pick them to buildings, trees, street lamps
  • They consume electric (if you have activated this setting in the game) need to have close substation (similar than road lamps)
  • They keep light also during the day
  • It is just decoration, it not have any effect right now
  • They will light up, even you have turned off the season

