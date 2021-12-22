Patch 1.1 - Pentum Update

Patch 1.1 is here! We may have been gone for a month, but we put that time to good use and put the game on a major diet. We’re pleased to say that we’ve more than halved our install size and the game should come in under 23GB now! There are many other fixes and features to be found in 1.1. Check them out!

Reduced install size – As mentioned above, we’re well under our initial target of 30GB so very happy with this one!

Improved Pathfinding – Improved pathfinding for player trains when right clicking in Satellite View

Improved Horde Mode – Horde mode gets a major revamp with customizable variables and better information for the player. Not only can you now customize the difficulty of Horde in various ways, but you’ll get better information on the pre-set difficulties as well

New UI for facility abilities – A quality of life improvement for players to have a better understanding of when a facility’s ability is on cooldown or not

Improved visuals – We’ve added in new models for level 2 and 3 facilities. These meshes make level 2 and 3 facilities look distinct and bad-ass

New SFX – new sound effects for various devices as well as facilities under construction

Added in defeat cutscenes in missions, hopefully you never have to see them!

Fixed an issue where facilities could become invincible if shot at during their construction sequence

Fixed an issue where mission objective markers would not show up when a save file was loaded

Changed Glossary to Codex in the main menu (shout out to WSkD!)