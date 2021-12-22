 Skip to content

Shotgun Farmers update for 22 December 2021

❄ Winter Event Update ❄

Shotgun Farmers update for 22 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Winter Event is here!

New items, a new chicken-mode, snow covered maps, and santa weapon drops!

Watch the trailer:

We're working on big things for 2022, like a new map, more horde mode updates, and of course new vegetable weapons!

See you on the farm!

-Qazi

