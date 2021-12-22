❄ Winter Event Update ❄

The Winter Event is here!
New items, a new chicken-mode, snow covered maps, and santa weapon drops!
Watch the trailer:
We're working on big things for 2022, like a new map, more horde mode updates, and of course new vegetable weapons!
See you on the farm!
-Qazi
