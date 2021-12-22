Sorry for being late, making a tutorial was a time-consuming thing, but the new version 1.0.6 was launched and the tutorial is finally available.
In terms of gameplay, a new button has been added that causes the party to continue the march, the other buttons are reordered to avoid accidentally clicking the end of the turn.
= V 1.0.6 =
Sloth:
- Pitcher: its attack was set from any to the area;
Gluttony:
- Treatment costs with Guzzler, Devourer, Butcher, Chopper are free;
- The cost of reviving Butcher is 60 instead of 160;
- The cost of reviving Devourer changed from 80 to 40;
- The cost of reviving Chopper changed from 100 to 80;
- The operation of the Nasty Meatball upgrade has been improved, instead of Hunger for Little Hunger, we have Meatball for Nasty Meatball;
- Saber Tooth upgrade operation improved, instead of upgrading Multijavs to Saber Tooth, upgrading IrontTooth to Saber Tooth;
Campaign - Wrath:
- added the ability to unlock Madman on the 7th level of the capital city;
Campaign - Gluttony:
- Little Hunger is unlockable for 4th instead of 6th level of the capital city;
- IrontTooth is unlockable by 6th instead of 7th level of the capital city;
- The biscuit unlocks 6th instead of 7th level of the capital city;
- Sabertooth and Nasty Meatball can be unlocked on the 7th level of the capital;
Campaign - General:
- added the ability to unlock the garrison level 3 at the 7th level of the capital city;
Campaign - Maps:
- Slaughterhouse: neutral parties have been corrected;
- Geothermal: neutral parties have been corrected;
- Maze: cities were named;
Graphics:
- the overlay graphic for the portrait of the creature during the end of the battle, showing the experience gained, has been changed;
- the talisman of life - it already has an outline on the world map;
Map editor:
- saving the map adds the .cfg ending to the file name when the player did not do it himself;
- does not allow saving the file when there is no file name;
- Fixed a bug where after opening the chest window, it immediately proceeded to add a new item window to the chest;
- The cancel button when adding an item to a chest does not turn the chest window into an army window;
- The mapping of fields on the map for the generator has been improved, so you can move one field in any direction;
- repainting on the side panel when moving main towns has been fixed;
- fixed a bug where moving cities and capitals changed affiliation;
Spells:
- physical attack spells on the 2nd and 3rd level deal 30 and 45 points of damage, respectively, instead of 20;
- player can use attack spells to destroy a party on the map when the target party have an item, they leave a chest;
Creature upgrade window:
- refreshed;
- description added;
Neutral parties:
- they regenerate at a rate of 15% or 30% when they are in a hideout;
- when they have a health-enhancing artefact, they are in full health instead of appearing wounded;
Effects:
- slightly muted sound effect for the sword and the cannon fire;
AI:
- Fixed an issue where the AI player tried to use a stance despite being knocked out, which could cause a hang or force the player to take a turn for him;
Others:
- after loading the game and obtaining the creature's statistics, the armour value will not be -1;
- after upgrading the creature skills are added after removing the previous ones;
- Chest: Displays a description of an object without revealing what it contains;
- Healing window: mass actions work properly with a subject who has more stamina points than it should (e.g. the item that increases stamina has been removed from him just now);
- Teams window: fixed selection of giants in the second team has been repainted;
- Recruitment window: description added;
- Terrain objects - descriptions have been added / corrected;
- Adding tutorial;
Changed files in this update