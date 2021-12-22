 Skip to content

Interstellar Rift update for 22 December 2021

Patch notes for Interstellar Rift 1.0.4.80

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • Jingle Bells!

BUG FIXES

  • Player drones will now also completely fill the last slot in their cargo (reported by coconut_willy_97)

  • Fixed a very rare crash of the network thread

  • Fixed a possible crash in the GRIP diplomacy menu

NOTES

  • Servers need to be updated

  • The experimental 64-bit version has also received a patch, patch notes can be found here



