Patch notes for Interstellar Rift 1.0.4.80

CHANGES
- Jingle Bells!
BUG FIXES
Player drones will now also completely fill the last slot in their cargo (reported by coconut_willy_97)
Fixed a very rare crash of the network thread
Fixed a possible crash in the GRIP diplomacy menu
NOTES
Servers need to be updated
The experimental 64-bit version has also received a patch, patch notes can be found here
