Cooking Simulator update for 22 December 2021

Free Christmas update! 🎄🎄🎄

Build 7926953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Chefs!

We wish you an amazing Winter Holiday and a Happy New Year. Thank you for another amazing year!

To celebrate this wonderful time, we've launched a new Holiday-themed update for Cooking Simulator. There's a new Winter Holiday 2021 decoration available for the Classic Kitchen and in case you've missed it, there's an awesome Winter Holiday mode where you can prepare a feast for up to 8 guests in an amazing cozy winter kitchen!

We're also super excited to announce that Cooking Simulator VR has been nominated in this year's Steam Awards for the Best VR Title. That's amazing and we would really appreciate your support, if you were to vote for us! You can vote for Cooking Simulator VR even, if you don't own the VR version. Keep in mind that the voting starts at 10am PST/7pm CET.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1358140/Cooking_Simulator_VR/

Also, you can check out the Poltergeist Multiplayer mode for Cooking Simulator.

It's a new game mode that allows for 2-4 players to cook together in a shared kitchen. It's still an early beta though, so expect some bugs and glitches. Find out how to access it in the recent announcement here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/641320/view/5445412989050804868

Happy Holidays!🎄🎄🎄

