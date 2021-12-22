Patch 1.6
Improvements:
-Added Shrine in town instead of a building, it's now a repeatable quest
-Added new event location "Forpost"
-Added new monster "Security Robot"
-Added new monster "Worker Bot"
-Added new monster "Droid"
-Added new item "Necro Shell"
-Added new item "Spikes"
-Added new quest "Find my friend"
-Reworked base stats and skill values on Prowler
-Reworked base stats and skill values on Fleeir
Fixes:
-Fixed Crab Shell Reflect skill
-Fixed "Giant Jilly" boss spawn
-Fixed Pounce skill to not go thru the ground
-Replaced Dive skill with Dire Stab
-Adjusted damage from food and water
-Changed the night to not be so dark
