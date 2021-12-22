 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dead Event update for 22 December 2021

Patch 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7926927 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.6

Improvements:

-Added Shrine in town instead of a building, it's now a repeatable quest

-Added new event location "Forpost"

-Added new monster "Security Robot"

-Added new monster "Worker Bot"

-Added new monster "Droid"

-Added new item "Necro Shell"

-Added new item "Spikes"

-Added new quest "Find my friend"

-Reworked base stats and skill values on Prowler

-Reworked base stats and skill values on Fleeir

Fixes:

-Fixed Crab Shell Reflect skill

-Fixed "Giant Jilly" boss spawn

-Fixed Pounce skill to not go thru the ground

-Replaced Dive skill with Dire Stab

-Adjusted damage from food and water

-Changed the night to not be so dark

Changed files in this update

Dead Event Depot 1333491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.