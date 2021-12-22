 Skip to content

Medieval Dynasty update for 22 December 2021

The Holiday Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7926755

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

It’s that time of the year, winter has arrived, and you’ll have some time to play games, hopefully! The denizens of your town report the appearance of snowmen around the settlement, it looks like the children went outside and created them. But considering the scarecrows and the piles of leaves… could it be possible that the snowmen are the ones trying to have some fun too?

It is time to load the holiday update and find out what the snowmen are up to!

Here is the link to the update notes.

We hope you will enjoy Medieval Dynasty!

Happy Holidays and see you around!

Toplitz Productions and Render Cube teams

PS: the next big update may take some more time to hit the game as we begin the work on the console version of Medieval Dynasty, stay tuned!

