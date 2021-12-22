 Skip to content

Godot Engine update for 22 December 2021

Maintenance release: Godot 3.4.2

22 December 2021

We released Godot 3.4.1 just a few days ago with a huge array of bugfixes, but a regression was then found for macOS rendering which could cause flickering.

This new Godot 3.4.2 is a hotfix release to solve this and a few other minor issues that were fixed in the meantime. Godot 3.4.2 is a recommended upgrade for all Godot 3.4 and 3.4.1 users.

For a detailed overview of the changes that 3.4.1 included and which are also part of this new release, please read the 3.4.1 release notes.

Read the release blog post for details on the changes.

The illustration picture is from Quest Of Graal, a fast-paced combat platformer where up to 4 players race to catch the golden chalice. It is developed by Pixel-Archipel and scheduled to release in early 2022.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1765700/Quest_Of_Graal/

