DUBIUM update for 23 December 2021

Patch Note 0.2.1. Beta Test

Patch Note 0.2.1

Hello, Frontiers,

Thank you so much for your support. I hope you guys are enjoying the beta test. We wanted to bring a better experience for you, Frontiers. So we did some maintenance in between based on your bug report, even though the beta test is only for a week. Not all the reports are reflected, but we fixed some critical ones.

I hope this helps you to have a pleasant and fun DUBIUM experience.

Thank you so much for your love!

Regards,

MUMO STUDIO

1. Fixed Bugs

1.1 Party Room System
  • Fixed the issue where party room members appear as ghosts when invited to a party room
  • Fixed the issue where the UI says ‘duplicate selection’ even when no duplicate characters were selected in the party room
  • Fixed the issue where the character image of 'Sobok' is displayed when 'Sergei' is selected as a duplicate character in the party room
  • Fixed the issue where the host disappears when a player who is not the host leaves the room in the party room
  • Fixed the issue where all party members' game crashes when the host leaves the party room
  • Fixed the issue of duplicate chats being entered in the chat window in the party room
  • Fixed the issue of friends not appearing in the party room when they accepted the invitation
1.2 Others
  • Fixed the issue in spectator mode where the chat input UI did not work properly with the “Enter” key
  • Fixed the issue where a notification message was not displayed when attempting to use Ryan's Gadget during its cooldown
  • Fixed the issue where the text overflows out of the UI on the result screen for nicknames that are too long
  • Fixed the issue where 'forced takedown' was possible on player characters on the recovery countdown
  • Fix the issue where the AR navigation sometimes didn't show up when the player is low on oxygen
  • Fix the issue where having the map or radio message UI persists if they are turned on just before the result screen
  • Fixed the incorrect date of the CBT schedule in the notice
  • Fix the issue where pressing the home key enabled ragdoll on characters

2. Improvements

  • A pop-up will show up that allows you to select a server if the loading takes too long on the title screen
  • Only missions that are essential will be shown on the Frontier and Traitor mission lists
  • Replaced images in radio message UI
  • Replaced images for Frontier Survival in the result screen
  • Lowered the difficulty by having the gas valves in the 2nd-floor core shipping rooms starting closed

3. Known Issue

  • Items picked up may sometimes stick to the hand. A possible solution at the moment is dropping the item from the inventory and picking it up again.
  • During minigames, your character might be holding a weapon. A temporary solution is to drop the item from the inventory.

