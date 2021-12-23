Patch Note 0.2.1. Beta Test

Patch Note 0.2.1
Hello, Frontiers,
Thank you so much for your support. I hope you guys are enjoying the beta test. We wanted to bring a better experience for you, Frontiers. So we did some maintenance in between based on your bug report, even though the beta test is only for a week. Not all the reports are reflected, but we fixed some critical ones.
I hope this helps you to have a pleasant and fun DUBIUM experience.
Thank you so much for your love!
Regards,
MUMO STUDIO
1. Fixed Bugs
1.1 Party Room System
- Fixed the issue where party room members appear as ghosts when invited to a party room
- Fixed the issue where the UI says ‘duplicate selection’ even when no duplicate characters were selected in the party room
- Fixed the issue where the character image of 'Sobok' is displayed when 'Sergei' is selected as a duplicate character in the party room
- Fixed the issue where the host disappears when a player who is not the host leaves the room in the party room
- Fixed the issue where all party members' game crashes when the host leaves the party room
- Fixed the issue of duplicate chats being entered in the chat window in the party room
- Fixed the issue of friends not appearing in the party room when they accepted the invitation
1.2 Others
- Fixed the issue in spectator mode where the chat input UI did not work properly with the “Enter” key
- Fixed the issue where a notification message was not displayed when attempting to use Ryan's Gadget during its cooldown
- Fixed the issue where the text overflows out of the UI on the result screen for nicknames that are too long
- Fixed the issue where 'forced takedown' was possible on player characters on the recovery countdown
- Fix the issue where the AR navigation sometimes didn't show up when the player is low on oxygen
- Fix the issue where having the map or radio message UI persists if they are turned on just before the result screen
- Fixed the incorrect date of the CBT schedule in the notice
- Fix the issue where pressing the home key enabled ragdoll on characters
2. Improvements
- A pop-up will show up that allows you to select a server if the loading takes too long on the title screen
- Only missions that are essential will be shown on the Frontier and Traitor mission lists
- Replaced images in radio message UI
- Replaced images for Frontier Survival in the result screen
- Lowered the difficulty by having the gas valves in the 2nd-floor core shipping rooms starting closed
3. Known Issue
- Items picked up may sometimes stick to the hand. A possible solution at the moment is dropping the item from the inventory and picking it up again.
- During minigames, your character might be holding a weapon. A temporary solution is to drop the item from the inventory.
