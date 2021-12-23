Patch Note 0.2.1. Beta Test

Patch Note 0.2.1

Hello, Frontiers,

Thank you so much for your support. I hope you guys are enjoying the beta test. We wanted to bring a better experience for you, Frontiers. So we did some maintenance in between based on your bug report, even though the beta test is only for a week. Not all the reports are reflected, but we fixed some critical ones.

I hope this helps you to have a pleasant and fun DUBIUM experience.

Thank you so much for your love!

Regards,

MUMO STUDIO

1. Fixed Bugs

1.1 Party Room System

Fixed the issue where party room members appear as ghosts when invited to a party room

Fixed the issue where the UI says ‘duplicate selection’ even when no duplicate characters were selected in the party room

Fixed the issue where the character image of 'Sobok' is displayed when 'Sergei' is selected as a duplicate character in the party room

Fixed the issue where the host disappears when a player who is not the host leaves the room in the party room

Fixed the issue where all party members' game crashes when the host leaves the party room

Fixed the issue of duplicate chats being entered in the chat window in the party room

Fixed the issue of friends not appearing in the party room when they accepted the invitation

1.2 Others

Fixed the issue in spectator mode where the chat input UI did not work properly with the “Enter” key

Fixed the issue where a notification message was not displayed when attempting to use Ryan's Gadget during its cooldown

Fixed the issue where the text overflows out of the UI on the result screen for nicknames that are too long

Fixed the issue where 'forced takedown' was possible on player characters on the recovery countdown

Fix the issue where the AR navigation sometimes didn't show up when the player is low on oxygen

Fix the issue where having the map or radio message UI persists if they are turned on just before the result screen

Fixed the incorrect date of the CBT schedule in the notice

Fix the issue where pressing the home key enabled ragdoll on characters

2. Improvements

A pop-up will show up that allows you to select a server if the loading takes too long on the title screen

Only missions that are essential will be shown on the Frontier and Traitor mission lists

Replaced images in radio message UI

Replaced images for Frontier Survival in the result screen

Lowered the difficulty by having the gas valves in the 2nd-floor core shipping rooms starting closed

3. Known Issue