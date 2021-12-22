Release 1.0.0 - Technology Tier 3

Hello everyone!

I'm excited to announce the 1.0 release of Boppio! There is still a lot to do, but the game has been ready to leave Early Access for quite a while now and I think its a great time to make the transition now.

I want to also make this clear: I'm still actively developing Boppio, this 1.0 release is not the final release. There is a 2022 roadmap in the works right now, when that is more developed I will post a link to that in a future steam update.

Thank you to pops and other members of the discord who helped test the build before sending this out. If you are on the beta branch you will also receive the Technology Tier 3 update.

Lets build in space!

Take off from Ondor and expand into space! Build new buildings, construct new items and finish the tech tree in the Technology Tier 3 release!

There are new items and buildings that can only be constructed in space, including the space ship. Expand into space and complete the construction of your space ship!

Stacker

The stacker allows the player to stack multiple transport tubes on top of each other. The player is also able to walk under tubes attached to a stacker, making it easier to keep your base clean.

Balance Changes

I have spent quite a bit of time balancing the game this time around. I'm hoping these changes are enough to get people to Catador more quickly. There will likely continue to be more balance changes in future patches.

Blast Furnace power requirement 12500W => 850W

Steam Engine power output 12500W => 16250W

Module rubber requirement 15 => 5

Rebar crafting speed 2/m => 10/m

Rebar steel requirement 3 => 2

Reinforced Concrete crafting speed 1.5/m => 6/m

Rubber coal requirement 3 => 2

Rubber oil requirement 15fl/m => 30fl/m

Steel crafting speed 4/m => 10/m

Other Changes

Alumina changed to Bauxite and model was improved

Ctrl + clicking an item will transfer all items of that type to storage, building, etc.

Hotbar added - you can now drag + drop tools and buildings onto the hotbar

New items added that can only be constructed in space

Conclusion

Thank you to everyone who has helped test out this patch before sending it out. I'm sure there will be some bug fix patches over the next few days for this release, but it should be completely stable in the next few days.

Happy Holidays,

Boppy

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCwEkbpmzIaxdEfdVTQEINw

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/yY9wHNn

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/boppygames

Website: https://boppygames.gg