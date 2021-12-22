 Skip to content

TRF - The Race Factory update for 22 December 2021

Version 2021-020 Released!

Version 2021-020 · Build 7926491

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2021-020 (22-12-2021):

CHANGE: Significantly optimized CPU usage.

CHANGE: Slightly optimized GPU usage.

CHANGE: Changed how the Pulse weapon works slightly.

CHANGE: Changed how shadows work, some trees will place shadows on others, and shadows can be darker/lighter depending on how much shade is present.

CHANGE: Improved the gamepad controls in the track editor.

FIX: Fixed an issue where changing the weaponset would sometimes leave leftovers of the previous selected weaponset.

FIX: Fixed seamines not being visually destroyed when they explode.

FIX: Fixed some AI issues with busses.

FIX: Fixed some issues with gamepad in the editor.

FIX: Fixed an issue where the previous tracks terrain would remain present when switching between race and battle tracks.

FIX: Fixed a crash that could occur when Steam doesn't respond with the time trial rankings at the end of a time trial.

FIX: Fixed a crash that could occur when you finish a time trial at a similar time to the ghost replay.

REMOVE: Removed some debug text that was accidentally left in.

