A fix, more tips, and a penguin mystery.

We have updated Albian Years.
This introduces the following changes:
-
The biochemistry tab in Creatures 1's science kit contained some German text. This has been fixed.
-
We implemented an experimental fix for Creatures 2 that may help those who still have serious issues starting the game.
-
We have added a cob to Creatures 2.
A while ago, I found a unique installer among the files we were provided about the games. This seemed to contain a cob for Creatures 2 and a readme file, yet I could not find a single reference to this cob anywhere within the community.
It appeared finished and was functional as well!
Through conversations with the community, we have determined this cob was likely a reward for registering your copy of Creatures 2 back in the day.
We have now added the Albian Penguin to our build, so feel free to inject this official Creatures 2 cob that you may not have seen before!
Within the object folder of your Creatures 2 install directory, you will also find the official Readme file that went along with this cob. Apparently, the Albian Penguin enjoys eating Zander fish!
Changed files in this update