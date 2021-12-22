 Skip to content

Creatures: The Albian Years update for 22 December 2021

A fix, more tips, and a penguin mystery.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have updated Albian Years.

This introduces the following changes:

  • The biochemistry tab in Creatures 1's science kit contained some German text. This has been fixed.

  • We implemented an experimental fix for Creatures 2 that may help those who still have serious issues starting the game.

  • We have added a cob to Creatures 2.

A while ago, I found a unique installer among the files we were provided about the games. This seemed to contain a cob for Creatures 2 and a readme file, yet I could not find a single reference to this cob anywhere within the community.

It appeared finished and was functional as well!

Through conversations with the community, we have determined this cob was likely a reward for registering your copy of Creatures 2 back in the day.

We have now added the Albian Penguin to our build, so feel free to inject this official Creatures 2 cob that you may not have seen before!

Within the object folder of your Creatures 2 install directory, you will also find the official Readme file that went along with this cob. Apparently, the Albian Penguin enjoys eating Zander fish!

