Patch 1.01

This is the first major patch i've done since the release of the game.

I finally had the drive and mental capacity to sit down and do an extended bug hunt and just generally look at the state of the game. I found a lot wrong with chapter 2. I had fixed what was reported on but it was so much worse i'm not sure how anyone who has played chapter 2 got anywhere. There is still bunch of bugs i know about and will be working over the next week going into the new year to fix, i will try to get them all as soon as i can.

State of the game. Chapters 3 and 4 remain to be cut, not sure how much longer i'll be able to put forth effort into working on the game. However i do feel like compared to chapter 1, chapter 2 feels short, rushed, and just generally lacking in content over all. So i will be seeking to expand that while i work on fixing bugs.

I do wish to take the time to point out that there is like 30-40% of chapter 1 that is intended to be done in chapter 2, but a very determined grinding maniac showed me that perhaps i should add more content exclusive to chapter 2.

Chapter 2 content being considered.

Preliminary battles in the Telar battle arena.

Secret locations / more locations open once certain story progression has been met.

Quest's and other filler optional content.

Synthsis recipes can always be added, and most of iron crafts do not currently have a proper De-synth pool.