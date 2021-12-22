Japanese Language added, balance changes and UI improvements.

[1.45]
- Added names file picker and minister art picker to the country editor mod screen.
- Improved the way the game handles fullscreen borderless mode for better alt+tabbing.
- The impact of food stamps on health and farmers income is now scaled by the actual number of poor people.
- Fixed some errors regarding Inner City Riots, Race Riots and Tear Gas/Water cannon policies.
- Fixes to prevent some incorrectly formatted mods from loading in.
- Fixed equation processor so you can use a variable with a space inside it as an argument.
- A number of changes to equations to make it harder to achieve super-high levels of GDP.
- Really low unemployment will now be a major input to the skills shortage situation.
- Create mod screen now sticks your steam name (if logged in) as the default author name for new mods.
- Create/update mod screens now let you set your mod's visibility from within the game.
- The create mod and update mod screens now work ok outside of steam for you to create a mod locally on your own PC.
- Alcohol and Tobacco bans now have drastically stronger impacts on consumption at the high end.
- Health and School voucher policies now please capitalists slightly.
- Reduced effectiveness of Free School Meals on Poverty. Effect is halved, and cost scaled by percentage of poor voters.
- Changes to a number of car related policies so that they scale with car usage.
- Changed some starting conditions for UK so it starts slightly less disastrously.
