Democracy 4 update for 22 December 2021

Japanese Language added, balance changes and UI improvements.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1.45]

  1. Added names file picker and minister art picker to the country editor mod screen.
  2. Improved the way the game handles fullscreen borderless mode for better alt+tabbing.
  3. The impact of food stamps on health and farmers income is now scaled by the actual number of poor people.
  4. Fixed some errors regarding Inner City Riots, Race Riots and Tear Gas/Water cannon policies.
  5. Fixes to prevent some incorrectly formatted mods from loading in.
  6. Fixed equation processor so you can use a variable with a space inside it as an argument.
  7. A number of changes to equations to make it harder to achieve super-high levels of GDP.
  8. Really low unemployment will now be a major input to the skills shortage situation.
  9. Create mod screen now sticks your steam name (if logged in) as the default author name for new mods.
  10. Create/update mod screens now let you set your mod's visibility from within the game.
  11. The create mod and update mod screens now work ok outside of steam for you to create a mod locally on your own PC.
  12. Alcohol and Tobacco bans now have drastically stronger impacts on consumption at the high end.
  13. Health and School voucher policies now please capitalists slightly.
  14. Reduced effectiveness of Free School Meals on Poverty. Effect is halved, and cost scaled by percentage of poor voters.
  15. Changes to a number of car related policies so that they scale with car usage.
  16. Changed some starting conditions for UK so it starts slightly less disastrously.

